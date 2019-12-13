Benton, Parkway advance to semifinals of PeopleFacts Lady Tigers Tournament

Host Benton and Parkway advanced to the semifinals of the PeopleFacts Lady Tigers Tournament with first-round victories Thursday.

Benton defeated Red River 65-57, ending the Lady Bulldogs eight-game winning streak.

The Lady Tigers (7-2) face Woodlawn (5-5), a 51-45 winner over defending Class 2A state champ Mansfield, in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Parkway downed Ruston 51-19. The Lady Panthers (12-0) play Ouachita Parish (11-2), a 65-32 winner over Haughton, at 8.

In the consolation semifinals, Haughton (7-3) meets Ruston (3-7) at 3:30 and Red River (9-3) plays Mansfield (6-4) at 5.

Qua Chambers and Jada Anderson led Benton with 20 and 18 points, respectively. Ella Kate Malley scored 15.

The Lady Tigers led 17-13 after the first quarter and then outscored the Lady Bulldogs 20-10 in the second for a 37-23 halftime lead.

Anderson scored 13 in the first half, including eight in the second quarter. Chambers scored seven of her nine first-half points in the second.

Malley also scored nine in the first half.

Red River closed the gap to 10 after three quarters and got within single digits in the fourth. Chambers and MaKaila Antwine scored five each in the fourth as the Lady Tigers closed out the victory.

Makaila Lewis led Red River with 23 points.

Mikaylah Williams and Sh’Diamond McKnight scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, to lead Parkway past Ruston.

Jada Hardy added nine.

The Lady Panthers cruised to a 31-13 halftime lead.

Taralyn Sweeney led Haughton against Ouachita Parish with 14 points. Takaiyah Sweeney added eight.

The Lady Bucs trailed only 26-23 at the half. But the Lady Lions came out strong in the third, going on a 20-5 run.

Friday’s games

Haughton vs. Ruston, 3:30

Red River vs. Mansfield, 5

Benton vs. Woodlawn, 6:30

Parkway vs. Ouachita Parish, 8