Benton Road closed at Mondello Way

From Staff Reports:

According to a post on the Louisiana Department of Transportation’s Twitter account, Sunday afternoon’s extreme temperatures have caused Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) to buckle. As such, the concrete damage has the two northbound lanes of the roadway closed at Mondello Way.

Motorists are being advised to use Airline Drive until repairs are complete.

BPT contacted LADOTD spokesperson Erin Buchanan about this situation early Sunday evening. She made the following statement pertaining to the current status of Benton Road: “We have crews working on repairing cracks to the pavement typically caused by excessive heat during roadway joint expansion. This phenomenon is common during extremely hot weather. Repairs like these typically don’t take a long time, but I don’t have a time frame on the reopening of the northbound lanes of LA 3 at this time.”



BPT will post updates to this story once further information is made available.