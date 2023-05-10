Benton Road Fatal Crash

At approximately 4:40 pm today, Bossier City first responders were called out to a major accident at 2100 Benton Road near the intersection of Riverwood Drive. The investigation is still in the early stages but it appears that a full size pickup truck side swiped a compact car and rear ended another small compact car at a high rate of speed. The driver of the vehicle that took the full rear end impact, along with two other occupants were transported to Ochsner LSU Health where one of them was pronounced dead. The other two are listed in stable condition. The driver of the pickup was also transported for medical treatment with moderate injuries. Alcohol is suspected but the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.