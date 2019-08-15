Benton schools bus schedules and start times to change

Benton parents will be seeing a change in students’ arrival to school and when classes will begin next week.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 19, Bossier Parish Schools will adjust bus schedules and school start times.
According to a post of the Bossier Parish Schools Facebook page, the changes are to improve the schools’ transportation model.
The schedule changes are as follows:
Benton Elementary
- 7:40 a.m. Drop Off
- Bell Schedule Remains the Same
- Dismissals Will Be Monitored
Benton Middle
- First Bell 7:37 a.m.
- Dismissal 2:40 p.m.
Benton High
- 7:05 a.m. Drop Off
- Bell Schedule Remains the Same
- Dismissals Will Be Monitored