Benton schools bus schedules and start times to change

Benton parents will be seeing a change in students’ arrival to school and when classes will begin next week.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 19, Bossier Parish Schools will adjust bus schedules and school start times.

According to a post of the Bossier Parish Schools Facebook page, the changes are to improve the schools’ transportation model.

The schedule changes are as follows:

Benton Elementary

7:40 a.m. Drop Off

Bell Schedule Remains the Same

Dismissals Will Be Monitored

Benton Middle

First Bell 7:37 a.m.

Dismissal 2:40 p.m.

Benton High