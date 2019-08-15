Benton schools bus schedules and start times to change

353

Benton parents will be seeing a change in students’ arrival to school and when classes will begin next week.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 19, Bossier Parish Schools will adjust bus schedules and school start times.

According to a post of the Bossier Parish Schools Facebook page, the changes are to improve the schools’ transportation model.

The schedule changes are as follows:

Benton Elementary

  • 7:40 a.m. Drop Off
  • Bell Schedule Remains the Same
  • Dismissals Will Be Monitored

Benton Middle

  • First Bell 7:37 a.m.
  • Dismissal 2:40 p.m. 

Benton High

  • 7:05 a.m. Drop Off
  • Bell Schedule Remains the Same
  • Dismissals Will Be Monitored