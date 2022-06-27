Benton team fares well in High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship

Benton team fares well in High School Fishing World Finals and National...

The Benton team of Zach Halbert and Gray Allums fared well in the 13th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championships which concluded Saturday in Florence, Ala.

After the first two days of competition, Halbert and Allums were in sixth place among national championship contenders and ninth overall out of 416 teams with a total of six bass weighing 23 pounds, 3 ounces. The tournament had a three-fish limit per day.

The top 10 national championship teams advanced to the finals. Halbert and Allums finished 10th with 25-09 pounds. The team of Fallon Clipper and Wyatt Ford of Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas) won with 39-09 pounds.

Halbert and Allums automatically advanced to Saturday’s World Championship along with 30 other teams, including 20 from a second-chance round.

Only the fish weighed in Saturday counted in the final standings as weights were zeroed out.

Halbert and Allums weighed in two fish for a total of 7-06, finishing 18th. The team of Wes Newman and Kendall Hatch of Chickahominy and Walsingham (Virginia) won with 13-07.

Teams from 40 states competed along with two from Zimbabwe.