Benton Woman Killed in Bossier Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

On March 7, 2021, shortly before 1:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a

fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 162 west of Linton Road. This crash killed 40-year-old Melissa Lawrence of

Benton.



The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Mazda SUV, driven by 23-year-old Juwan Wells of Shreveport, was

traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 162, approaching a curve. For reasons still under investigation, Wells’

vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2010 Dodge Caravan head-on. Wells and the driver of the

Caravan were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.



Lawrence, who was a passenger in the Caravan, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Impairment

on the part of Wells is a suspected factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for

analysis. This crash remains under investigation.



Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently.

Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills.

These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate

a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

Not doing so can have deadly consequences.



This is the first fatal crash investigated by Troop G this year.