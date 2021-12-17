Benton Woman Killed in Bossier Parish Crash

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, just after 4:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of Airline Drive (LA Hwy 3105) and Kingston Road. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Madison Miller.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Chevrolet pickup, driven by a juvenile, was traveling north on Airline Drive. At the same time, a 2019 Kia Rio, driven by Miller, was traveling south on Airline Drive. The juvenile failed to yield at traffic control signal before attempting to make a left turn onto Kingston Road and as a result, struck the front of the Kia.

Miller, who was restrained was transported to a Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she was pronounced dead. The juvenile was also wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries as a result of this crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind motorists to yield the right of way to other vehicles prior to making turns or entering roadways. By not taking unnecessary chances, you greatly reduce your likelihood of being involved in a motor vehicle crash.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 37 fatal crashes, resulting in 39 deaths.