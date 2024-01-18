BESE reappoints Dr. Cade Brumley as Louisiana State Superintendent

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) unanimously voted Wednesday, January 17, to reappoint Dr. Cade Brumley as Louisiana State Superintendent of Education. Dr. Brumley has served as State Superintendent since 2020 through a period that has included unprecedented disruptions, from the global pandemic to historically active hurricane seasons. Despite challenges, Louisiana education has progressed on both state and national measurements.

“Dr. Brumley’s leadership has been instrumental in the improved academic outcomes Louisiana has made in recent years,” said BESE President Ronnie Morris. “We look forward to our continued collaboration as we continue to raise the bar for Louisiana students.”

“Education in Louisiana is poised to accelerate and I’m humbled by the opportunity to work alongside Governor Landry, the legislature, and BESE to move our state to the next level of success,” said Dr. Brumley. “We’ve made encouraging progress and I’m proud of the commitment from students, parents, and educators to continue our state’s academic gains.”

BESE’s action affirms that Dr. Brumley remains at the helm of a state education system that has taken positive steps on state and national measurements:

● Louisiana’s overall ranking among the states moved from 46th to 42nd and the state’s 4th graders were No. 1 in the nation for reading growth on The Nation’s Report Card.

● Louisiana’s K-12 education earned its highest place ever in the U.S. News & World Report Best States ranking, moving from 46 to 41 from 2019 to 2022.

● Louisiana’s LEAP scores have improved in consecutive years, with students earning the most significant year-over-year gains since 2016.

● Louisiana’s statewide school performance score exceeded its pre-pandemic level following two consecutive years of growth.

“In a state that’s been long-challenged educationally, we must remain laser focused on academic achievement,” said Dr. Brumley. “Merit matters in Louisiana and our students are as capable as any in the nation. Now is the time to set high standards and give every student the opportunities they need to reach their full potential.”

BESE appoints the position by a two-thirds vote of its total membership. BESE’s next step will be for the Board president and officers to negotiate and finalize a contract with Dr. Brumley. As a procedural matter, the Board will then request approval of the contract by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget and request confirmation of the appointment by the Louisiana Senate.