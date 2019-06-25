Betty Faye Santoro

Benton, LA – Betty Faye Santoro was born October 4, 1930 to Lucille and TA Beauregard in Shreveport. Sadly she passed away June 22, 2019.

Betty was a life-long Benton, LA resident. Her and her husband Bobby enjoyed the small town atmosphere and raised their children in Benton. During her working years, she had a 32 year career with the Post Office.

Waiting for Betty in Heaven are husband, Bobby Santoro; parents, Lucille and Tilman Beauregard; brothers, H. S. Bordelon and TA Beauregard, Jr. (Bubba); and sister, Marjorie Sawyers. She is survived by three children, Daphne Shoemaker and husband Phil, Robert Santoro and wife Roxanne, and Renee McKinney and husband Mike; two grandchildren, Amy Smith and husband Cade, and Lori Wilson and husband Jason; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton Wilson, Olivia Wilson, Jacob Smith and Mya Smith.

Betty was devoted to her family and Jesus. She loved others and was a great prayer warrior for all who needed her. She touched so many in her life and she will be greatly missed.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Diane Webb for her loving care of their mother. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

A service in Betty’s honor will be 11:00 AM, June 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Benton. The family will receive friend starting at 10:30. In lieu of flowers the family please donate to a charity of your choice in Betty’s honor.

Boone Funeral Home

Bossier City, LA

(318) 742-5361