Bossier City, LA – Betty Kelly Buck, 93, of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in McKinney, Texas. She was born August 30, 1926 in Headland, Alabama, to the late Max Kelly and Tr udie Woodham Kelly.

Left behind to honor her memory are her children, Jane Goff of Mobile, AL, Charles Buck (Lynda) of Haughton, LA, Ronnie Buck (Sandra) of Lucas, TX , and Joyce Winkler (Jimbo) of Houston, TX; ten grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, one greatgreat- grandchild, and a host of in-laws, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of sixty-one years, Ernest; sister, Musette Thomas; brother, Jimmy Kelly; son-in-law, Lawrence Goff; and grandson, Patrick Goff.

She lived most of her adult life in Bossier City where she worked at Barksdale Air Force Base Clothing Sales and Ranchland Uniforms. She was a very skilled seamstress as well as a loyal and dedicated employee.

Mother was a very loving and caring person to all her family and friends. She loved to gather for family holidays, reunions and any occasion she could get us all together. She was an excellent cook and some of our fondest memories are her chicken and dumplings, homemade rolls and coconut pie.

A family visitation will be held Tu e s day, June 9th at 10:00 AM with graveside services immediately following at Hill Crest Funeral Home and Cemetery in Haughton, LA. Brother Mike Wilkes, her grandson-in-law and Pastor of Whispering Pines Missionary Baptist Church in Minden, LA will be officiate the service. Honoring Mother as pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.

The family would like to thank all who helped care for Mother and all who prayed for her and our family during this trying time.

