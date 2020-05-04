Services to celebrate the life of Betty L. Plunkett, 81, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 4 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Steve Smith. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.



Betty was born on March 19, 1939, in Shreveport, LA and passed away on May 1, 2020, in Bossier City, LA.



Betty was a wonderful mother and an awesome grandmother. She loved coloring with her grandkids and just being together. She was a Bossier Parish school bus driver for 27 years and remained accident free the entire time. Betty was an excellent caregiver and due to remaining in good health, she babysat often. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed working in her yard, mowing the grass, planting flowers, and watching the hummingbirds.



Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Leila Mae Harrison; son, Dennis Plunkett and daughter, Marsha Plunkett.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tammie Graves and Lori Andrews and husband Scott; grandchildren, Joshua Plunkett, Chealsea Hillman, Lacey McCoy, Justin Graves, Cadey Andrews, and Amanda Breiter; and great-grandchildren, Remi Hillman, Leighton Cox, Rhett McCoy, Harley Breiter, and Ava Hillman.