Betty Stanley Holbert

A Celebration of Her Life Betty Stanley Holbert was born on December 14, 1947, in Durham, North Carolina and passed away on November 8, 2019, in Alpharetta, Georgia. Celebration Services will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Shreveport in Frost Chapel. Visitation will follow the service in the Church Parlor. Conducting the service will be Dr. Jeff Raines. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Bundy, Robert Burgess, Tommy Canterbury, JJ Jangula, Jim Mabus, Ivan Smith Jr, and George Tigner.

Betty is survived by her husband, Lawrence Edward Holbert of Bossier City, LA, their son Brett Stanley Holbert, daughter- in-law Jaime Henkel Holbert and grandson Coleman Mason Holbert of Milton, GA; her sisters Peggy O’Briant Stanley of Alpharetta, GA, and Sharon Stanley Shirah of Americus, GA; Brothers-in-law David Bradley Holbert of Rotonda West, FL and Douglas Theodore Huffman, Jr. of Granada Hills, CA; Nieces Tiffany Shirah Farr of Flowery Branch, GA, Sherry Lynn Shirah of Dallas, TX, Heather Holbert Shonk and Kelly Holbert Piscopo of Odessa, FL, and Anna Kingsley Huffman of Granada Hills, CA; Nephews William Hunter Holbert of Rotonda West, FL, and Jonny Kingsley Huffman of Granada Hills, CA; cousins Laurie Lynn Mansfield and her daughter, Kelly Mansfield of Picayune, MS, Linda Mason and Bart Mason of New Orleans, LA; and step-grandmother, Patty Huffman of Tiffin OH.

Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Holly Elizabeth Holbert, parents William Ezra Stanley, Jr. and Ruth Mason Stanley; great aunt Betty Mason Mansfield and great uncles, Richard Pruitt Mansfield and Thomas Watson Mason Jr.

Betty resided in New Orleans, Ruston, Shreveport, Metairie, LA and Pelham AL, but since 1984 called Bossier City her home. She graduated from John McDonough High School in 1965. Betty earned a degree in Piano Performance and Music Theory from Louisiana Tech University with additional graduate study at Southern Methodist University. For over 50 years Betty was an outstanding music teacher, clinician and adjudicator both in the studio and classroom, with pre-school through college-age and adult students. Thousands of new musicians have benefited from Betty sharing her knowledge and talents.

At Louisiana Tech, Betty was a founding member and the first president of Sigma Alpha Iota Sorority, and a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She held membership and multiple leadership positions in the Greater Shreveport Music Teachers Association, Louisiana Music Teachers Association, Alabama Music Teachers Association, National Music Teachers Association, and was a Nationally Certified Teacher of Music in Piano and Theory. Betty was a Lifelong Baptist, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Junior League, Bossier Parish Community College Advisory Board, and a tireless worker and compassionate friend.

Betty was a beautiful soul whose constant smile and kind demeanor always made those around her feel comfortable, accepted, and important. It was always about others, never about herself.

Timothy II: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

In lieu of flowers, her family respectfully requests donations be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. We will joyfully reunite with Betty in the blink of an Angel’s eye.