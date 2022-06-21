Beverly Edwards





Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Edwards was born on December 14, 1933 to Earl and Mabel Boetscher Thomas in Oskaloosa, IA and passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Bossier City, LA. To describe our mother’s life in a paragraph or two seems like such a disservice to who she was. A devoted military wife that followed her husband around the country to his different posts for 22 years. A stay-at-home mom during those years to 4 children. Then she became a real estate agent, a real estate broker, hotel manager, real estate title manager, then finally retiring as office manager for EMSCO Southwest in Springhill. During those years she fulfilled many dreams. She learned to ride a motorcycle. She learned to fly and became a licensed private pilot. She learned to do aerobatics, and once “buzzed the tower” at over 200 mph in a WW2 fighter plane. Most people didn’t know she had a little daredevil in her. She always said her proudest accomplishment was her family. She was the definition of Mom. Always present at our activities, supporting us all as we spread our wings. Grandma was a title she wore with pride. No birthday was ever forgotten, and the holidays were always at Grandma’s house. The spray on her casket will be red roses. These will be the last she gets. About 30 years ago Dad dug up a wild rose bush he found in the woods and planted it at their home. Every year the rose bush would bloom beautiful red roses on their anniversary, even after his passing 22 years ago. She always looked forward to seeing those roses and waited patiently for Dad’s gift. For the first time, the rose didn’t bloom this year. I guess he knew he would be giving them to her in person.



She is survived by two sons, Bruce (Susan) Edwards of Plain Dealing, LA, Craig (Christy) Edwards of Bossier City, LA; daughter, Lisa Edwards of Bossier City, LA; four grandsons, Adam (Jennifer) Edwards of Benton, LA, Cole Edwards of Bossier City, LA; Randy Haynes of Waldo, AR, Coty Haynes of Plain Dealing, LA; five granddaughters, Kailyn Edwards of Bossier City, LA, Brittney (Brian) Reeve of Bossier City, LA, Hannah Edwards of Bossier City, LA, Georgeia Edwards of Noblesville, IN, Faith Edwards of Noblesville, IN; ten great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, George Edwards; her parents; son, Randy Edwards; and brothers, Gerald, Bob, and Chuck Thomas.



Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net



Bailey Funeral Home

Springhill, LA

318-539-3555

