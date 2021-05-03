BGC Racing Announces New Location, Courses for 2021 Heroes Run

Brookshire Grocery Co. is excited to host the 2021 Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run Oct. 23 with a new location and runner courses. The event will be hosted at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City with runners starting at the arena, running down Arthur Ray Teague Parkway with a beautiful view of the river and circling back to the event center for a post-race celebration.



This world-class event will be in-person with a half-marathon and 5K races, along with a kids 1K race for ages 12 and under. Every race participant receives a finisher’s medal, an apparel item, free high-resolution race photos and entry into the post-race celebration. A prize purse totaling $12,000 will be awarded to top finishers within several categories for the half marathon and 5K. The official race courses will be released in early summer.



“We love our memories made running in downtown Shreveport the last several years but are so excited for our new home at the BGA with some new amazing courses that explore Bossier City,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our Heroes Run participants, volunteers and spectators. We are committed to doing our part to lessen the impact and spread of COVID-19; therefore, race day may look different this year with COVID-19 guidelines, which will align with the state and CDC. Our team is dedicated to offering a safe event while including as many of our favorite race traditions as possible. With safety in mind, we are so excited to share this next generation of race-day experience with our incredible runners at our new race-day home!”



Established by Brookshire Grocery Co. in 2014, BGC Racing donates 100 percent of runner revenue from the Heroes Run, as well as the FRESH 15 in Tyler, Texas, to nonprofit organizations. More than $1 million has been raised and donated to date. Proceeds from the Heroes Run support local military heroes and first responders in the Bossier City area. Organizations benefitting from the proceeds include the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Barksdale Air Force Base, Wounded Warrior Project and Team Red, White and Blue.



Owned by the City of Bossier City, the Brookshire Grocery Arena is a 270,000 square foot facility capable of hosting up to 14,000 patrons. The venue features world-class concerts, family shows, ice-skating shows, motor sports, rodeos, conventions, religious and community events, as well as other special events. Since its opening in 2000, Bossier City’s Arena has been on the map as one of the top entertainment destinations in the South hosting sold out shows for Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, The Eagles, Taylor Swift, Lauren Daigle and more.



For more information and to register for this year’s event, please visit bgcracing.com.