BGC Racing cancels 2020 Heroes Run, will donate $80,000 to charities

Tyler, Texas (Aug. 6, 2020) – Due to the ongoing health and safety risks associated with COVID-19, BGC Racing has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run which was set for Oct. 24 in Shreveport, Louisiana. In the coming weeks, BGC Racing plans to present donations totaling $80,000 to non-profit organizations with proceeds from the 2019 Heroes Run race through a virtual presentation.



“BGC Racing’s top priority is the health and safety of our Heroes Run participants, volunteers and spectators,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “Our mission is to help support our communities by donating 100 percent of the runner revenue raised with our world-class racing events. During this difficult time, local and national non-profit organizations are seeing an increased demand for resources. We are honored to be able to support their community relief efforts. BGC is committed to doing our part to lessen the impact and spread of COVID-19; therefore, this is the right decision for the difficult situation facing all of us. BGC looks forward to seeing everyone at the race in 2021.”



Proceeds from the Heroes Run support local military heroes and first responders in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Organizations benefitting from the proceeds include the Shreveport and Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Barksdale Air Force Base, Wounded Warrior Project and Team Red, White and Blue.



BGC Racing is offering registered runners several options for their 2020 race entry. Each registered participant will receive an email from BGC Racing with an option to defer their entry fee to the 2021 Heroes Run race set for Oct. 23, 2021, donate their race entry to the benefiting designated charities or to receive a refund for their 2020 race entry.



For more information and to register for next year, please visit: bgcracing.com.

