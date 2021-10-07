Bids accepted for numerous parish projects by Bossier Parish Police Jury

Bossier Parish Police Jury members accepted bids on a number of parish projects Wednesday, including $9.2 million for construction of a new Bossier Parish central library on property at Beckett St. and City Hall Dr.



Parish Assistant Engineer Eric Hudson reported the bid, awarded to Boggs & Poole Contracting Group, came in under the architect’s projected cost. Plans call for the construction of a 39,000-plus square foot library plus history center.



Bids on infrastructure projects were also okayed with $741,000 awarded to Earnest Contracting for turn lane extensions at the intersection of La. Hwy. 3 (Benton Rd.) and I-220. Construction costs for the project, designed to relieve congestion at the heavily traveled intersection, will be shared with the city of Bossier City, Hudson said.



Benton and Brown was awarded the contract for improvements on Bellevue Rd. with a bid of $224,000.



Other bids approved Wednesday covered repair and reconstruction of a final group of asphalt roadways damaged during flooding in 2015 and 2016. Earnest turned in a low bid of $673,000 for a group of seven roads under Task Order 3, and also was the bid winner for Task Order 5 covering Atkins Clark Rd. north.



Money for the projects is coming from a nearly $30 million settlement Bossier Parish was awarded from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



Roads scheduled for work under Task Order 3 include Reeder Rd., Fern Rd., Ranchtown Rd., C.C. Sandidge Rd., Island Rd., Houston St. and Linx Wiler Rd.



Also during Wednesday’s meeting, jury members:

Approved applications for renewal of Bossier Parish beer/liquor licenses for 2022. (Approved by Sherriff and health department.)

Agreed to abandon a portion of an access and maintenance agreement as shown on the BGC Commercial subdivision plat.