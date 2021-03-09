Biedenharn Foundation Funds $60,000 in Teacher Grants

Submitted by: Sonja Bailes

Bossier Schools Public Relations Liaison



More innovative, hands-on learning will be coming soon to Bossier Parish classrooms thanks to

continued support from the Biedenharn Foundation in memory of the late Sydney Biedenharn of

Benton, who was an educator at heart, businesswoman, philanthropist and lifelong learner.



Educators were given the opportunity to submit grant proposals for school and classroom

projects that would enhance the learning experience for their students. Altogether, 23 projects

were funded to the tune of $60,000. That brings the total investment in Bossier Schools to

$275,000 since the inception of the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment seven years

ago.



Since the inception of the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment, the Biedenharn

Foundation has invested $275,000 in Bossier Parish classrooms.



A virtual ceremony with a Mardi Gras flair was held to recognize the winners of the 7th Annual

Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment. Each recipient also appeared in a video to explain

more about the projects that will be implemented and to thank Biedenharn Foundation board

members for their generosity.



Elementary winners of the 2021 Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment are: Rachel Burks,

Plantation Park; Dawn Fausto, Meadowview; Britney Hutchison and Shelly Moore, Plantation

Park; Karen Meadows, Apollo; Reannon Moseley, Benton; Tosha Neill and Stephanie White,

Benton; LeaAnne Nelson, Curtis; Calley Schneider, Central Park; and Patricia Shirer and

Stephanie Schroeder, Waller.



Middle school recipients include: Jennifer Young, Benton Intermediate; Erica Barrett, Elm

Grove; Donna Harris, Cope; Johnathon Martin, Cope; and Ray Smith and Tiffany Bruton, Cope.



High school grant winners are: Angie Bellotte, Airline; David Brown, Haughton; Michelle

Doolittle, Bossier; Ashley Hall, Bossier; Shelton Meacham, Parkway; Elena Patronis, Airline;

Aimee Shelton, Bossier; James Snyder, Parkway; and Michaela Meredith, Haughton.



Education is a gift that keeps on giving and multiplies in countless ways, making this investment

one that will not only impact students today, but well into the future. For that, Bossier Schools is

most grateful to the Biedenharn Foundation.