Biedenharn Foundation plays Santa to Bossier Schools by granting $60K to teachers

Santa is a busy guy this time of year at the North Pole, yet he and Mrs. Claus took the time to travel December 9, 2019 to Bossier Parish with $60,000 piled in the sleigh for 29 teachers on the “nice” list.

Thanks to the support of the Biedenharn Foundation, 24 grant projects are being funded by the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment. Established six years ago, the grant program is in memory of the late educator whose children attended Bossier Schools and whose family first owned Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Shreveport.

This year marks 101 classroom grants totaling $215,000 that have been awarded to Bossier Parish teachers by the Biedenharn Foundation. Sydney Biedenharn’s daughter, Reina Walker Bailey, attended the awards reception held in the recipients’ honor and was impressed by the innovative ways they planned to put the grant money to use to increase student engagement and learning. Projects centering around art took special meaning for Bailey, given her mother’s love for the arts.

Elementary winners of the 2019 Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment are: Ashley Concilio and Jan Rogers, Bellaire; Christy Scott, Elm Grove; Tiffani Maddox, Kingston; and Lynn Gabbard, Meadowview.

Middle school recipients are: Rebekka Gibbs, Elm Grove; Kelly Birdson, Cope; Robert Gallant, Greenacres; Lynn Blumentritt, Cope; Khara Simpkins, Benton; Matt Mangum, Elm Grove; Hannah Cruz, Elm Grove; Belvia Brock, Patricia Kimbrough and Adam Edwards, Butler Educational Complex; Amy Keel and Sharon Pollock, Elm Grove; Jamie Hill and Lane Raley, Elm Grove; Brandi Dye, Cope; and Shawna Creamer, Rusheon.

Winners from the high school level are: Morgan Farmer, Airline; Marie Kalmback, Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL); Becky Trammel, BPSTIL; Kellie Harper, Benton; Chyrissee Moore, Benton; Christie LeCompte, Haughton; Kym Klaus, Parkway; and Debi Jacobi, Parkway.

“We are beyond grateful to the Biedenharn Foundation for choosing to continue investing in our educators and students,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “We see the difference their support makes. There are more positive outcomes, which only increase as time goes on. On behalf of Bossier Schools, we are honored and humbled to carry on Sydney Biedenharn’s legacy and love for learning.”

