Bike trail closure

A portion of the bike path along Old Brownlee Rd. near the Providence High

School entrance will be closed beginning Wednesday morning, Aug. 16 while

contractors work on a school expansion project.



Area of the projected path closure runs from roughly 200 feet south of the

Providence school entrance, which is also included in the project. Work is

scheduled to be completed by noon on Saturday, Aug. 19.



Motorists are asked to proceed with caution through the area and are asked to be

aware of workers and equipment. Bikers are urged to use other portions of the path

until construction is complete.