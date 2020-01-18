Bilbo’s last-second shot lifts Airline over Byrd; Bossier rolls past Loyola; Perry scores 40 in Plain Dealing win

Devin Bilbo hit a shot from just inside the 3-point arc with a half-second left to give Airline a 57-56 District 1-5A victory over the Byrd Yellow Jackets Friday night at Airline.

The news wasn’t as good for other parish 1-5A teams. Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 49-40 at Parkway, Benton dropped a 62-42 decision to Southwood at Benton and Haughton fell to Natchitoches Central 65-35 at Northwestern State’s Prather Coliseum.

The latter game was moved from Natchitoches Central’s gym after an invasion of bats at the halftime of the girls game.

Here are the 1-5A standings: Southwood (15-8, 4-0), Natchitoches Central (17-2, 3-0, Captain Shreve (14-6, 3-1), Parkway (13-7, 2-2), Airline (13-8, 2-2), Byrd (11-4, 1-2), Benton (8-13, 0-4), Haughton (5-11, 0-4).

In District 1-3A, Bossier rolled to a 79-56 victory over Loyola at Loyola. In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing edged Ringgold 69-68 at Ringgold behind Darrien Perry’s 40 points.

At Airline, Bilbo’s game-winner hit the front of the rim, the backboard and the side of the rim before falling through. Byrd missed a desperation shot from half-court at the buzzer.

Bilbo came up big throughout the game, leading the Vikings with 19 points. Airline played without 6-foot-6 forward Brayden Thompson, who suffered an ankle injury early in Tuesday’s loss to Parkway.

Eleven Vikings scored in the game. Jonathan Tauzin had nine points, all in the first half.

Airline got off to a slow start and was behind 18-9 after the first quarter and 32-25 at the half.

With Bilbo scoring six and Star Hampton four, the Vikings cut two points off the Jackets’ lead heading into the fourth.

Bilbo scored eight in the fourth as Airline continued to rally. Amir Wineglass and Kyle McConathy both hit 3-pointers. McConathy scored all five of his points in the final period.

Airline was 8 of 12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

At Parkway, the Panthers kept it close and trailed 30-26 after three quarters.

But the Gators pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Panthers 19-14.

Free throws were a factor. Shreve hit 21 of 29 in the game, including 9 of 13 in the fourth quarter. Parkway made 9 of 17 in the game.

Gabe Larry led the Panthers with 13 points. John Mitchell led Shreve with 15.

At Loyola, D’Ante Bell, a 6-foot-7 New Orleans signee, scored a season-high 30 points to lead Bossier (23-3, 2-0).

Tim King hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points. Cody Deen chipped in with 10 points.

The Flyers (8-15, 1-1) hung with the Bearkats for a quarter, trailing 14-12. But Bossier outscored Loyola 21-10 in the second for a 35-22 halftime lead.

AJ Taylor led Loyola with 21 points.

At Ringgold, in addition to his 40 points, Perry grabbed 12 rebounds. Ken Gay and Cedarius Johnson added 12 points each.

The Lions improved to 6-10 overall and 1-1 in district. Ringgold dropped to 5-15 and 0-2.

