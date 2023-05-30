Bill advances to sharpen wording in slavery ban

By Piper Naudin

LSU Manship School News Service



BATON ROUGE–A Senate committee advanced a bill, 5-1, giving voters a chance to amend

language in the Louisiana Constitution to say that involuntary servitude and slavery “are forever

prohibited.”



Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, presented House Bill 211 to the Senate Judiciary A

Committee. The committee approved amendments clarifying that the bill would not affect labor

programs within the criminal justice system.



Committee Chairman Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City, questioned the purpose of the bill if

it would not provide any real change. Jordan stated that HB 211 and its amendments were just

language clean-up measures.



“This bill has a symbolic meaning,” Jordan said. “It is impactful and meaningful to all of the

black men, women, and children in Louisiana.”



Voters in Louisiana rejected a similar bill by Jordan in 2022 after he conceded that the language

needed fine-tuning. The bill passed the House 98-0 earlier this month.



If the full Senate agrees and the governor signs the bill, the proposed constitutional amendment

would be on the ballot in October.



While the legislation is not meant to change the criminal justice system, there has been broader

pushback against the labor programs for convicted criminals.



In early 2023, Jonathan Archille, 29, was one of dozens incarcerated in Louisiana to share their

experience with The Washington Post. Archille told reporters that he was treated like a slave and

even had officers explicitly tell him that he was a slave.