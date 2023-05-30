Bill amended to change the age requirement for carrying concealed firearms without obtaining a permit or training to 21 from 18.

Bill amended to change the age requirement for carrying concealed firearms without...

By Jenna Bridges

LSU Manship School News Service



BATON ROUGE—A Senate committee advanced a bill, 4-1, that would allow permitless

concealed carry for residents over 21.



Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, presented House Bill 131 to the Senate Judiciary B

committee Tuesday.



The committee amended the bill to change the age requirement for carrying concealed firearms

without obtaining a permit or training to 21 from 18.



Three Republicans and Sen. Gregory W. Tarver Sr., a Democrat from Shreveport, supported the

bill. Sen. Joseph Bouie Jr., D-New Orleans voted in opposition to it.



“Unfortunately, for too long, Louisiana has been infringing on that God given right, forcing law

abiding citizens to pay a tax while asking for government permission,” McCormick said about

current gun laws that require residents to obtain a permit to concealed carry.



McCormick said Louisiana is an open carry state and that this bill would mimic the law that

allows individuals 18 and over to open carry firearms. He said the bill would simply expand the

law to allow permitless concealed carry.



McCormick’s bill passed the House with a 71-29 vote May 23, 2023. Rep. Debbie Villio, R-

Kenner, presented a similar age amendment in the House that was rejected, 48-52.



“You know there’s nothing in the Constitution that says you can carry a weapon concealed,

right?” Sen. Gary L. Smith Jr., D-Norco and the Senate committee’s chairman, said Tuesday.



“It says you have the right to bear arms not the right to conceal arms.”



Those who spoke in opposition of the bill said that training and background checks that are

required to obtain a concealed carry permit are important safeguards for gun use in the state.



Supporters said that the bill is consistent with the Second Amendment and that it would place

Louisiana in line with 27 other states that have similar laws in place.