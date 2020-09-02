Haughton, LA – Services for Mrs. Billie Jo Hardin, 87, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. There will be a brief visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Billie passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at The Carpenter’s House in Shreveport, LA. She was born on July 19, 1933 in Madill, OK to parents, Bill and Aline Kimberlin.



Billie had been a military wife, traveling the world from Canada to Hawaii, from 6 feet of snow to 6 foot ocean waves. She worked as a sales clerk with Sears and Roebuck for 33 years, and was a member of Bellaire Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. A very sweet lady who was always sensitive to the feelings of others, she will be deeply missed.



Billie is preceded in death by her daughter-inlaw, Vickie Hardin; her parents, two sisters, and two brothers. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 68 ½ years, Guy Hardin; sons, Philip Hardin, and Douglas Hardin and wife Debi; daughter, Sharon Tyson and husband Kenny; sisters, Kathy Justice, Marcia McGowen, and Karen Jones and husband Gary; brothers, Roy Kimberlin and wife Rita, and Richard Kimberlin; grandchildren, Keith Hardin, Kristi Reeves, Daniel Hardin, Justin Tyson, and Deanna Webb; and seven great-grandchildren.



Serving as pallbearers are Keith and Daniel Hardin, Justin Tyson, Joe Reeves, Chris Webb, and Derick Tyson.



You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.