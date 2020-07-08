Billing change for Sligo Water System customers

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Pursuant to an agreement between Sligo Water System, Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District #1 and the Bossier Parish Police Jury, Sligo water customers who currently receive their sewer bill from CWSD#1, will begin receiving a combined water/sewer bill from Sligo Water System beginning July of 2020.



A notice of these changes will also be on the June 2020 bill sent out by Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District #1. Bills will be originated by the Sligo Water System. Billing dates and due dates maybe subject to change.



For emergency sewer issues, please call Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 (318) 742-9748, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



