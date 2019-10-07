Billing changes coming for Bossier Parish water and sewer customers

A new billing system is being instituted for Bossier Parish’s Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 in order to establish a more consistent billing date, parish officials have announced.

Currently, bills are sent at different times of the month depending on which system serves parish residents. In the future, the new billing date will be around the 5th of each month. Due to the changeover, however, October bills hopefully will be mailed on the 11th. October bills will be due November 5.

Advertisement

Each month, bills for all CWS District 1 bills will be mailed on the 5th of each month and due on the 5th of the following month. All meter reading dates will remain the same.

Meter reading dates for Dogwood subdivision are conducted at the middle of the month and bills sent the first of the next month. Those reading will remain the same, but bills will be mailed on the 5th of the following month.

Country Place meter readings are conducted at the end of each month and will remain unchanged. Bills will go out on the 5th.

Only systems on Village Water will remain unchanged since Village sends out a bill for those systems.