Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills from the 2023 Regular Legislative Session into law:

ACT 108-HB34 Provides relative to the funding deposit account for Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System and authorizes the board of trustees of the system to modify employer contributions.

ACT 109-HB50 Designates the bridge located on Interstate 55 service road in Manchac between Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain as the “Robert E. Mayers, Jr. Memorial Bridge.”

ACT 110-HB57 Designates a portion of Louisiana Highway 657 in Larose, Louisiana, as the “Clarence Marts, Jr. Memorial Highway.”

ACT 111-HB64 Provides relative to per diem and reimbursement of expenses for members of the Cameron Parish Library Board of Control.

ACT 112-HB67 Authorizes the University of Louisiana System to establish tuition and fees for a Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

ACT 113-HB80 Provides relative to the prior approval process available to potential suppliers.

ACT 114-HB83 Provides relative to toll exemptions for students traveling on ferries, roads, and bridges.

ACT 115-HB93 Provides relative to per diem paid to members of the governing board of Fire District No. 5 of Allen Parish.

ACT 116-HB111 Extends the tax exemption period for cigars and pipe tobacco products sampled at the Premium Cigar Association convention.

ACT 117-HB132 Provides relative to advertisement and sponsorship signs on property of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

ACT 118-HB138 Provides relative to administrative adjudication of certain ordinance violations in the city of DeRidder.

ACT 119-HB304 Prohibits an elected official who has retired or resigned from office from filling the vacancy his retirement or resignation created.

ACT 120-HB331 Provides relative to automatic weapons.

ACT 121-HB347 Provides relative to court costs and civil filing fees in Alexandria City Court.

ACT 122-HB356 Provides relative to compensation for Ouachita Parish hospital service district commission members.

ACT 123-HB368 Establishes the official state nut.

ACT 124-HB383 Requires each insurer subject to the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association Law to provide for a data transfer plan and file such plan with the commissioner of insurance.

ACT 125-HB403 Authorizes substitution of certain biosimilar biological products relative to step therapy or fail first protocols.

ACT 126-HB488 Provides relative to inspections of riverboats.

ACT 127-HB524 Provides relative to distilleries.

ACT 128-HB644 Creates Affordable Digital Textbook and Learning Materials Pilot Programs.

ACT 129-HB647 Provides relative to manufacturing distillers of alcoholic beverages.

ACT 130-HB651 Provides relative to alcoholic beverage products for consumption off restaurant premises.