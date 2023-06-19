Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills from the 2023 Regular Legislative Session into law:

ACT 264-HB8 Requires display of the national motto, “In God We Trust”, in every public elementary, secondary, and postsecondary education classroom.

ACT 265-HB36 Provides for the Delta Agriculture Research and Sustainability District.

ACT 266-HB69 Provides for the screening and diagnosis of students with respect to dyslexia.

ACT 267-HB103 Adds Financial Literacy as a required course for high school students.

ACT 268-HB242 Provides relative to corporal punishment in elementary and secondary schools.

ACT 269-HB269 Provides relative to the Delachaise Security and Improvement District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 270-HB272 Provides relative to maternity support services of doulas.

ACT 271-HB298 Provides relative to parental rights in certain circumstances.

ACT 272-HB305 Provides relative to electronic signatures by judges.

ACT 273-HB332 Provides for the transfer of certain state property in Tangipahoa Parish.

ACT 274-HB355 Authorizes the city of Eunice to levy a hotel occupancy tax.

ACT 275-HB358 Provides relative to the membership of the governing board of Waterworks District No. 1 of Pointe Coupee Parish.

ACT 276-HB444 Provides relative to parole eligibility for certain offenders.

ACT 277-HB449 Provides relative to the rights of voters with disabilities.

ACT 278-HB477 Provides relative to information provided when prosecuting offenses.

ACT 279-HB485 Creates the Louisiana National Guard Patriot Scholarship Program to cover the cost of mandatory fees for members attending La. public postsecondary education institutions.

ACT 280-HB497 Provides relative to Louisiana Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

ACT 281-HB578 Provides relative to a smoking cessation benefits program.

ACT 282-HB624 Creates the Evangeline Economic Development Authority in Evangeline Parish.

ACT 283-HB649 Provides for a Louisiana Music Trail and related programs.

ACT 284-SB5 Provides for alternatives in lieu of payment under protest for challenges to ad valorem tax assessments.

ACT 285-SB189 Provides relative to electronic or video bingo machines and licensed premises.

ACT 286-SB192 Provides relative to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

ACT 287-SB204 Provides relative to the M.J. Foster Promise Award program.

ACT 288-SB56 Reinstates the Second Amendment sales tax holiday.

ACT 289-SB75 Provides relative to the assessment of taxes by the Department of Revenue.

ACT 290-SB96 Provides the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association and the Louisiana Citizens Property Corporation shall not be liable for certain property damage insurance claims.

ACT 291-SB129 Requires certain state entities to report corrective actions taken to mitigate state risk exposure upon request of the litigation subcommittee of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

ACT 292-SB166 Authorizes the division of administration to waive local match requirements for certain non-state entity projects.

ACT 293-HB60 Provides for the regulation of fueling stations for electric vehicles.

ACT 294-HB435 Provides relative to medicaid coverage of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy.

ACT 295-HB446 Provides relative to online handgun education course curriculum.

ACT 296-HB652 Authorizes certain healthcare professionals to certify the existence of an illness.

ACT 297-HB127 Exempts from state excise and sales taxes certain items given free of charge as samples at conventions, trade shows, and similar events.

ACT 298-HB148 Provides relative to supplemental pay for municipal or parish fire department employees.

ACT 299-HB186 Provides relative to health insurance coverage for standard fertility preservation services.

ACT 300-HB207 Establishes penalties associated with minors swimming in certain waterways without personal flotation devices.

ACT 301-HB213 Exempts certain school surveillance and security video from the Public Records Law.

ACT 302-HB237 Provides relative to certain activities regarding contraband.

ACT 303-HB265 Provides relative to release and dissemination of booking photographs of an arrested person.

ACT 304-HB276 Provides relative to fines for building code violations in New Orleans.

ACT 305-HB282 Requires free school breakfast and lunch for certain students.

ACT 306-HB335 Creates the North Lake Charles Economic Development District.

ACT 307-HB344 Provides with respect to certain permits required by parishes and municipalities.

ACT 308-HB361 Prohibits the use of TikTok and related applications on computers and networks owned or leased by the state.

ACT 309-HB376 Provides relative to protective orders.

ACT 310-HB411 Expands the types of investments eligible for the insurance premium tax credit.

ACT 311-HB460 Provides relative to the dispensing of medical marijuana.

ACT 312-HB468 Provides relative to utilization review standards and approval procedures for healthcare service claims submitted by healthcare providers.

ACT 313-HB505 Authorizes the transfer of certain state property in Orleans Parish.

ACT 314-HB506 Creates the Louisiana Interagency Council on Homelessness within the office of the governor.

ACT 315-HB526 Establishes a chief resilience officer and provides for interagency coordination of resilience planning.

ACT 316-HB163 Provides relative to the secretary of the Baton Rouge municipal fire and police civil service board.

ACT 317-HB196 Provides relative to summary judgment.

ACT 318-HB353 Provides relative to student behavior, discipline, and behavioral and mental health.

ACT 319-HB409 Provides relative to stormwater utility systems.

ACT 320-SB33 Increases the amount of supplemental pay for eligible law enforcement and fire service employees.

ACT 321-SB44 Provides relative to high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes.

ACT 322-SB66 Provides relative to telehealth services.

ACT 323-SB102 Provides relative to the Acadiana Watershed District.

ACT 324-SB104 Provides for health insurance coverage of genetic testing for diseases and other medical conditions.

ACT 325-SB137 Creates the Office of the State Child Ombudsman and the state child ombudsman.

ACT 326-SB142 Authorizes the utilization of court reporters licensed in another state in certain circumstances.

ACT 327-SB146 Provides for Megaprojects Leverage Fund investments.

ACT 328-SB156 Provides that no property insurance policy shall prohibit an insured from hiring a public adjuster.

ACT 329-SB83 Provides for certain change orders when certain unit prices are contained in the initial contract.

ACT 330-SB184 Provides for repayment of personal contributions or loans.

ACT 331-SB185 Provides relative to the licensing and regulation of virtual businesses.

ACT 332-SB187 Provides relative to cremation of bodies.

ACT 333-SB188 Provides for utilization review and approval procedures of claims for healthcare provider services.

ACT 334-SB207 Creates the School Safety Act of 2023.

ACT 335-HB33 Modifies structural pest control provisions related to the registered technician examination and the appointment of research committee members.

ACT 336-HB41 Provides relative to health coverage plan benefits for occupational therapy services delivered via telehealth.

ACT 337-HB43 Provides for nonrecurring lump-sum supplemental payment to certain eligible retirees and beneficiaries.

ACT 338-HB74 Provides relative to home inspectors.

ACT 339-HB129 Repeals the provisions of the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority.

ACT 340-HB261 Provides relative to the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund.

ACT 341-HB281 Provides relative to the Louisiana Automobile Theft and Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority.

ACT 342-HB286 Provides relative to expungements for certain amounts of possession of marijuana.

ACT 343-HB288 Requires auditees to report progress on implementation of recommendations following a performance audit.

ACT 344-HB292 Provides relative to the Louisiana Underground Utilities and Facilities Damage Prevention Law.

ACT 345-HB293 Repeals certain funds within the state treasury.

ACT 346-HB315 Provides relative to administration of public schools.

ACT 347-HB326 Requires foundational numeracy skills standards as a component of teacher education programs.

ACT 348-HB362 Provides relative to the qualifications of an elected or appointed police chief.

ACT 349-HB385 Provides relative to manufactured housing.

ACT 350-HB408 Exempts certain research and development tax credit recipients from detailed examinations by the Department of Economic Development.

ACT 351-HB430 Authorizes payments from unclaimed funds to certain agents for locating, delivering, recovering, or assisting in the recovery of unclaimed property.

ACT 352-HB450 Authorizes the governing authority of East Baton Rouge Parish to rebate sales and use tax revenue collected on the sale of admission tickets to certain events.

ACT 353-HB457 Provides for a Commemorative Certificate of Miscarried Child.

ACT 354-HB475 Provides relative to admissibility of evidence of a defendant’s creative or artistic expression.

ACT 355-HB500 Provides with respect to the applicability of the additional property tax exemptions for certain veterans with disabilities.

ACT 356-HB503 Provides relative to hull identification numbers issued by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

ACT 357-HB539 Provide relative to the authorization of the office of motor vehicles to impose fines on contracts.

ACT 358-HB548 Provides relative to the 340B drug pricing program.

ACT 359-HB628 Provides relative to the membership of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control.

ACT 360-HB656 Provides relative to water cooperatives.