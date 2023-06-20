Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills from the 2023 Regular Legislative Session into law:

ACT 361-HB56 Authorizes the Monroe City School Board to levy an ad valorem tax for the purpose of funding early childhood care and education.

ACT 362-HB169 Provides for safety protocols for elementary school students when being dropped off at and picked up from school.

ACT 363-HB181 Provides relative to telemedicine access for coroners.

ACT 364-HB183 Prohibits the assignment of certain benefits.

ACT 365-HB189 Provides relative to alcoholic beverages.

ACT 366-HB250 Authorizes assessors in each parish to increase their annual compensation.

ACT 367-HB291 Provides for visitation policies at certain healthcare facilities and requires that such policies allow for in-person visitation.

ACT 368-HB339 Provides relative to motions for summary judgment.

ACT 369-HB459 Provides relative to phlebotomists.

ACT 370-HB462 Requires public school governing authorities to post certain fiscal information on their websites.

ACT 371-HB472 Provides for the state’s entry into the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which provides relative to certification and qualification of teachers.

ACT 372-HB533 Changes the composition and qualifications of the board of commissioners of the Red River, Atchafalaya, and Bayou Boeuf Levee District.

ACT 373-HB547 Provides relative to catalytic converter sales law.

ACT 374-HB556 Provides relative to electronic monitoring.

ACT 375-HB558 Provides for the collection and remittance of state and local sales and use taxes.

ACT 376-HB563 Creates a law enforcement recruitment incentive fund.

ACT 377-HB568 Provides relative to sanctions for a lapse in required vehicle liability security.

ACT 378-HB571 Provides relative to carbon capture and sequestration.

ACT 379-HB573 Provides relative to prohibited provisions in certain public contracts.

ACT 380-HB583 Provides relative to franchise fee audits.

ACT 381-HB593 Provides relative to cemeteries.

ACT 382-HB629 Exempts from local sales and use taxes certain prescription drugs administered by topical system in medical clinics.

ACT 383-HB653 Provides relative to Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities.

ACT 384-HB654 Provides for the collection of fees associated with facilitating an electronic signature or authorization.

ACT 385-HB660 Provides relative to the carrying of concealed firearms by qualified retired law enforcement officers.

ACT 386-SB31 Creates database to track trafficking arrests, convictions, restitution, fines, and civil asset forfeiture.

ACT 387-SB73 Provides relative to truancy and assessment and service centers.

ACT 388-SB77 Provides relative to the capital outlay process.

ACT 389-SB136 Provides relative to the governance of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District.

ACT 390-SB140 Provides relative to online judicial sales.

ACT 391-SB153 Creates the Correctional Facility Capital Outlay Fund.

ACT 392-SB197 Provides relative to teacher certification.

ACT 393-SB201 Provides for meetings of boards and commissions via electronic means.

ACT 394-SB205 Creates the Louisiana Foundational Integrated Research System for Transformation (LA FIRST).

ACT 395-SB132 Provides relative to exemptions to capital outlay procedure.

ACT 396-SB227 Provides for state and local sales and use taxes on digital art sold in a cultural product district.

ACT 397-HB560 Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.