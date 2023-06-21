Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills from the 2023 Regular Legislative Session into law:

ACT 398-HB3 Provides for the Omnibus Bond Act.

ACT 399-HB90 Provides relative to penalties for distribution or possession with intent to distribute fentanyl or carfentanil.

ACT 400-HB104 Appropriates funds for the expenses of the judiciary for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

ACT 401-HB176 Provides relative to transfer of ownership of movable property.

ACT 402-HB222 Provides for Revenue Sharing Distribution for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

ACT 403-HB247 Establishes a tax credit for purchases of firearm safety devices.

ACT 404-HB255 Establishes a tax credit for restaurants that recycle oyster shells.

ACT 405-HB327 Relative to the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS), provides that dependent children of parents living overseas meet TOPS residency requirements if certain conditions are met.

ACT 406-HB369 Provides for a premium discount for certain military personnel.

ACT 407-HB379 Provides relative to liability associated with parades.

ACT 408-HB388 Provides for the ancillary expenses of state government.

ACT 409-HB484 Provides relative to suspension of a driver’s license and eligibility for a hardship license for certain offenses of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

ACT 410-HB550 Provides for the transfer, deposit, and use of monies among state funds.

ACT 411-HB562 Provides relative to the Motion Picture Production Tax Credit.

ACT 412-HB586 Provides for civil liability for actions related to fentanyl.

ACT 413-HB618 Provides with respect to the credit and the deduction for taxes paid to other states.

ACT 414-HB635 Increases the rate of the excise tax on vapor products and electronic cigarettes and dedicates a portion of the avails of such increase to payment of salaries and related benefits for La. State Police.

ACT 415-HB636 Makes appropriations for the expenses of the legislature for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.