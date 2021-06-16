Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.

ACT 213—SB 146 Provides relative to the preservation of public records.

ACT 214—SB 147 Provides for personal delivery devices.

ACT 215—SB 155 Provides relative to the Louisiana Social Work Practice Act.

ACT 216—SB 162 Provides relative to the Major Events Incentive Program and the Major Events Incentive Program Subfund.

ACT 217—SB 181 Provides relative to health insurance coverage modifications and unfair or deceptive practices.

ACT 218—SB 194 Provides for an extension to the moratorium on additional beds for nursing facilities.

ACT 219—SB 207 Provides relative to subpoenas of DOTD contractors and public entities advertising for public work.

ACT 220—SB 210 Provides relative to recreational vehicle warranties.

ACT 221—SB 227 Creates the Plank Road Economic Development District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

ACT 222—SB 14 Exempts certain unclaimed property information from the Public Records Law.

ACT 223—SB 29 Authorizes the commissioner of insurance to take certain actions relative to insurance during a declared emergency.

ACT 224—SB 124 Requires the playing or singing of the national anthem prior to certain athletic contests.

ACT 225—SB 131 Prohibits insurance companies from including defense costs within the limits of liability except under certain circumstances.

ACT 226—SB 192 Provides for connecting multiple recreational vehicles to an individual sewerage system in certain parishes.

ACT 227—SB 241 Increases debt limitation on assessed valuation of taxable property in Iowa Fire Protection District No. 1.

ACT 228—HB 362 Creates an individual income tax checkoff for the La. State University Agricultural Center Grant Walker Educational Center.

ACT 229—HB 366 Authorizes the exchange of state property in Caddo, Sabine, Richland, and Morehouse Parishes for property in Ouachita Parish.

ACT 230—HB 368 Provides relative to required instruction in elementary and secondary schools on the health risks of vapor products.

ACT 231—HB 373 Establishes an exception to public records requirements for certain information by the secretary of state.

ACT 232—HB 389 Provides relative to the discharge or use of Class B fire fighting foam containing fluorinated organic chemicals.

ACT 233—HB 392 Provides relative to the criminal court fund in DeSoto Parish.

ACT 234—HB 404 Provides relative to lifetime livestock brand recordation and fees.

ACT 235—HB 406 Provides relative to the presence of the defendant in misdemeanor prosecutions.

ACT 236—HB 422 Provides relative to the membership of the Reentry Advisory Council.

ACT 237—HB 465 Provides relative to the leasing of the 4.9 GHz band.

ACT 238—HB 477 Authorizes the La. State Board of Examiners of Psychologists to implement fees for certain services.

ACT 239—HB 550 Provides relative to duplicate driver’s licenses and identification cards.

ACT 240—HB 560 Provides relative to the issuance of summons by an officer in lieu of arrest.

ACT 241—HB 655 Provides for the removal of criminal penalties and reclassification of certain wildlife violations and provides for enforcement and recovery of civil fines by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

ACT 242—HB 703 Provides relative to the use of genetic information in underwriting for life and long-term care insurance.

ACT 243—HB 708 Provides relative to the posting of bail.

ACT 244—HB 363 Provides relative to the Protect Wild Dolphins special prestige license plates.

ACT 245—HB 517 Provides for the limitation of civil liability for agents, contractors, and representatives of proprietors.

ACT 246—HB 549 Modifies definitions relative to hazardous materials reporting under the Right-to-Know Law.

ACT 247—HB 652 Provides relative to penalties for possession of marijuana.