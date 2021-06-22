Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.

ACT 413—HB 42 Provides relative to financial aid.

ACT 414—HB 81 Provides relative to prescription.

ACT 415—HB 85 Creates a literacy program for certain public school students.

ACT 416—HB 108 Provides with respect to in forma pauperis proceedings.

ACT 417—HB 119 Provides relative to the Advisory Council on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

ACT 418—HB 129 Provides relative to peace officers.

ACT 419—HB 170 Provides relative to reporting of students identified as having dyslexia.

ACT 420—HB 211 Provides relative to public school choice.

ACT 421—HB 218 Authorizes the installation and use of newborn safety devices at certain infant relinquishment sites designated in the Safe Haven Law.

ACT 422—HB 374 Provides relative to residential lessee screening.

ACT 423—HB 388 Provides relative to the preparation and verification process of absentee and early voting ballots prior to election day.

ACT 424—HB 391 Authorizes the recommendation of medical marijuana in raw or crude form and limits the dispensing of such product.

ACT 425—HB 423 Establishes requirements concerning reports of abortions performed or induced.

ACT 426—HB 435 Provides relative to video draw poker devices.

ACT 427—HB 541 Provides relative to the central computer monitoring system of electronic gaming devices located at certain gaming facilities.

ACT 428—SB 4 Eliminates certain aggregate campaign contribution limitations.

ACT 429—SB 27 Provides relative to military and veteran friendly postsecondary education policies.

ACT 430—SB 34 Provides for responsibilities of law enforcement officers while interacting with the public.

ACT 431—SB 94 Provides relative to insurance cost-sharing practices.

ACT 432—SB 105 Provides for an African-American military service members monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park.

ACT 433—SB 127 Provides relative to specialized behavioral health rehabilitation services in the Louisiana medical assistance program.

ACT 434—SB 130 Provides for payment of health insurance provider claim payment claims.

ACT 435—SB 142 Provides for the disposition of funds generated by sports wagering.

ACT 436—SB 204 Provides for live racing dates and minimum number of races per day to be assigned by the Louisiana State Racing Commission.

ACT 437—SB 209 Provides relative to horse racing including historical horse racing.

ACT 438—SB 222 Provides relative to early literacy.

ACT 439—SB 230 Provides relative to power-based violence on college and university campuses.

ACT 440—SB 247 Provides relative to the regulation of sports wagering.