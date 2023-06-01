Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills from the 2023 Regular Legislative Session into law:

ACT 6-HB6 Extends deadline for annual January meetings of certain public postsecondary education boards.

ACT 7-HB7 Provides relative to default judgments.

ACT 8-HB11 Provides for contract limits for projects.

ACT 9-HB20 Provides relative to court costs for the City Court of Lake Charles.

ACT 10-HB27 Provides with respect to reporting of gaming revenue.

ACT 11-HB48 Provides relative to mayor’s court costs.

ACT 12-HB110 Provides relative to fortified roof endorsements.

ACT 13-HB112 Provides relative to the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners.

ACT 14-HB133 Provides relative to the Prescription Monitoring Program Advisory Council.

ACT 15-HB171 Provides relative to requirements for dealers and marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales and use taxes.

ACT 16-HB194 Provides relative to post-adoption visitation rights of grandparents.

ACT 17-HB200 Provides relative to newborn screening for certain genetic conditions.

ACT 18-HB216 Authorizes certain military members stationed in Louisiana to serve as commissioners.

ACT 19-HB232 Provides relative to licensing and reporting procedures for charitable gaming.

ACT 20-HB248 Provides for the burial of pet remains with human remains.

ACT 21-HB256 Requires extension of the deadline to pay local sales taxes when the deadline for payment of the tax falls on certain holidays.

ACT 22-HB302 Provides relative to cemetery trust funds.

ACT 23-HB314 Provides relative to trained peer support members.

ACT 24-HB337 Eliminates the minimum child support award in the child support guidelines.

ACT 25-HB393 Provides relative to certain building code roofing inspections of a commercial or residential structure.

ACT 26-HB395 Provides relative to filings with the secretary of state’s office.