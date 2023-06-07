Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills from the 2023 Regular Legislative Session into law:

ACT 49-HB19 Provides relative to group insurance expenses of the clerk of court of Evangeline Parish.

ACT 50-HB28 Designates certain portions of highways in Iberia and St. Landry parishes.

ACT 51-HB30 Provides with respect to the salary of magistrate judges in the Fourteenth Judicial District Court.

ACT 52-HB49 Provides relative to transcription fees charged by court reporters in the Thirty-Sixth Judicial District.

ACT 53-HB72 Provides relative to the designation of military and veteran-friendly campuses.

ACT 54-HB73 Designates a portion of Louisiana Highway 433 in St. Tammany Parish as the “Captain Walter B. Abney Memorial Highway.”

ACT 55-HB78 Provides relative to school facilities preservation and systemwide needs programs in certain school districts.

ACT 56-HB86 Creates the “Protect Teachers Act.”

ACT 57-HB87 Provides relative to the board of commissioners of East Feliciana Gas Utility District No. 1.

ACT 58-HB124 Authorizes the sale or exchange of sixteenth-section state lands by the Cameron Parish School Board.

ACT 59-HB140 Provides relative to the Mid City Economic Development District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 60-HB142 Provides for the termination of custodial property under the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act.

ACT 61-HB150 Increases certain fees for justice of the peace courts.

ACT 62-HB161 Changes local sales and use tax exemptions for commercial fishermen and certain seafood processing facilities from optional to mandatory.

ACT 63-HB191 Provides relative to teacher certification.

ACT 64-HB202 Provides relative to fees for the City Court of Hammond.