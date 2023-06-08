Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills from the 2023 Regular Legislative Session into law:

ACT 65-HB441 Provides relative to assault upon a utility service employee.

ACT 66-HB209 Provides relative to Cameron Parish Water and Wastewater Board for District No. 1

ACT 67-HB226 Provides relative to marshals and constables.

ACT 68-HB227 Provides relative to uniform traffic citations.

ACT 69-HB231 Provides relative to Louisiana veterans cemeteries.

ACT 70-HB233 Provides relative to court costs and fees for the City Court of Ruston.

ACT 71-HB235 Provides relative to the guaranteed issue of Medicare supplement policies.

ACT 72-HB240 Increases certain fees for the justice of the peace courts in East Baton Rouge Parish and Jefferson Parish.

ACT 73-HB262 Provides relative to the sale of annuity products.

ACT 74-HB264 Designates a bridge located on Louisiana Highway 1 between Pointe Coupee and Avoyelles, Louisiana, as the “Marion Peter Roy, Sr., Memorial Bridge.”

ACT 75-HB271 Provides relative to sequestration of jurors.

ACT 76-HB273 Provides for the expropriation of property by a declaration of taking by certain political subdivisions of Calcasieu Parish.

ACT 77-HB285 Provides relative to the use of state sales tax increments in certain local tax increment financing initiatives.

ACT 78-HB297 Provides a time limitation for citing intentional and simple littering violations.

ACT 79-HB316 Provides for Louisiana High School Seniors Voter Registration Day.

ACT 80-HB320 Provides relative to nursing education.

ACT 81-HB334 Provides relative to private insurance for certain deposits and shares.

ACT 82-HB336 Provides relative to the capital outlay process and reporting requirements.

ACT 83-HB338 Provides relative to the Early Childhood Care and Education Commission.

ACT 84-HB367 Provides relative to pupil appraisal and services for children transitioning from EarlySteps to services provided by the local public school system upon their third birthday.

ACT 85-HB370 Provides relative to criminal blighting of property.

ACT 86-HB378 Provides relative to the DNA database exchange.

ACT 87-HB447 Requires agency referrals of delinquent debt to the office of debt recovery for collection to include certain information.

ACT 88-HB455 Provides relative to rights in minerals.

ACT 89-HB474 Provides relative to licenses for certain raffle games.

ACT 90-HB479 Provides relative to expungement of records.

ACT 91-HB496 Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.

ACT 92-HB527 Designates a portion of Louisiana Highway 398 as the “Commander Glenn Daigle Memorial Bridge.”

ACT 93-HB561 Provides relative to the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center.

ACT 94-HB579 Provides relative to pet insurance.