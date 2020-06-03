Billy James Craft was born August 19, 1944 to Kenney and Ethel Craft in Evans, Louisiana. With his family by his side, Billy passed on May 31, 2020.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Kenney and Ethel Craft; sisters, Ruby Fourman, Ilene Williams, Ella Mae Hinson, Helen Brantley, Marie Conklin; and brother, Buddy Craft. He leaves behind wife, Sandy Craft; daughter, Cathy Grant and husband Robert; sons, Brian Craft and wife Erica and Bradly Craft and wife Megan; grandchildren, Madeline, Peyton, Landree, Brock, Barrett, and Baker; brother, Kenney Craft Jr.; and many other family members and friends.

Billy loved and was loved by many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Bossier City, and the American Cancer Society.

