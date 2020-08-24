Billy Joe Shay

On August 22, 2020, Billy Joe Shay passed away peacefully at the age of 90 surrounded by his loving family.



A funeral service will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Haughton, Louisiana at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday August 26, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Hill Crest.



Honorary pallbearers will Johnny Tramel, Tim Tramel, Andy Anderson, Dillion Stokes, Matthew Stokes, Brandon Novosad, James Price and Pat Mladenka.



Billy was born December 23, 1929 in Mexico, Missouri. After graduating from High School, he joined the Air Force and proudly served 26 years traveling around the world and served during the Vietnam and Korean War.



Billy met the love of his life, Joan Crisp while stationed at New Castle County AFB in New Castle, Delaware. Billy and Joan were married on August 1, 1954 and just celebrated their 66th anniversary.



Billy enjoyed camping and fishing with his wife and family. He loved being around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known as their “Pop Pop” and enjoyed playing games, teaching what “Uncle” meant and sharing his love of model trains.



After retirement in 1974, Billy worked for SWEPCO for fifteen years. The last twenty years he was a volunteer with Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department Posse. He thoroughly enjoyed riding around in the Posse Car and having great conversations with fellow Posse members and meeting new friends in the neighborhoods.



He was an avid volleyball player for years and became a Senior Olympic Volleyball player. After he finished playing volleyball, he was an official Volleyball referee and coached the Centenary Girls’ Volleyball team and the Ouachita Baptist University’s girl’s team.



Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Ruth Howell and a granddaughter, Tiffany Michelle Tramel.



He is survived by his loving wife, Joan, his three daughters; Debbie Tramel (Johnny) of Montgomery, Texas, Donna Anderson (Andy) of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Linda Stokes (Pat) of Bossier City, Louisiana. His five grandchildren, Tim and his wife Christy Tramel, Jennifer and her husband Brandon Novosad, Crystal and her husband James Price, Dillion and Matthew Stokes. Billy had thirteen great-grandchildren; Kyleigh, Braden, Ethan and Avery Tramel, Malley, Parker, Cohen and Connelly Novosad and Jayden, Courtney, Nathan, Kirby, and Clayton Price.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the kindness and compassion given by Willis-Knighton, Pierremont’s staff and physicians.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org

