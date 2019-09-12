Billy Ray Ferguson

Bossier City, LA – Billy Ray Ferguson was born September 19, 1935 in Converse, LA and died peacefully on September 8, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. Visitation is to be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Airline Dr. in Bossier City on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral will be at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Justin Haigler. Burial will be at Converse Cemetery in Converse, LA at 2 p.m. with Rev. Delbert Rogers officiating.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed a successful career owning several businesses including B & L Drive-In, a meat packing company and a roofing company. He enjoyed his many skills and joyfully helping anyone in need. Bill was the ultimate outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and his vegetable garden. He took great joy in sharing his harvest from his garden and game.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Josie Ferguson, sister, Mary Jo Schmidt, two brothers, Jim and Sam Ferguson and stepson, John Huckaby.

Bill is survived by his sister, Virginia Sepulvado and husband, Buck; brother, Joe Ferguson and wife, Sandra; his children who he loved dearly, daughters, Billie Jo Viet and husband, Jan, Becky Bockhaus and husband, Brad; sons, Phillip Clayton and Chris Smith; along with his stepchildren, Judy Huckaby, Sandra Fletcher, Mike Huckaby and Jim Huckaby; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Bill’s dear friend, Darlis Walters.

Honoring Bill as pallbearers will be Jeff Sepulvado, David Schmidt, Justin Schmidt, Chance Sepulvado, Chad Sepulvado and Chase Sepulvado. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Ezernack, Brad Bockhaus, Dylan Sepulvado and Kevin Walters.