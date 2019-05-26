Billy Wayne Foster

Haughton, LA – Billy Wayne Foster, 77, was born on April 18, 1942 in Oak Grove, LA to Oliver R. Foster and Pauline L. Stiles Foster and passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 23, 2019 at his home with loved ones by his side.

A memorial service for Billy Wayne Foster will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. James Lee. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until service time at Rose-Neath Bossier.

He is preceded in death by his beloved son, William “Billy” Foster; his parents and five siblings.

Billy is survived by his loving wife and business partner, Claudia Foster; his dear daughter, Tori and husband, James Sharpley; cherished grandchildren, Christopher, Jesse, Casey, Will, Haleigh and great grandchildren whom he adored, Layla, Emma, Riley, Carson and Tori Jo.

In spite of having only an eighth grade education, with the help of his son Billy, son-in-law James, dedicated employees, support from his community and with great pride, Billy was able to form and maintain B.W. Foster Construction and other businesses.

The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942.

Billy Wayne Foster will forever be truly missed by so many.