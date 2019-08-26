Billy Wayne Glisson

Billy Wayne Glisson passed away on August 23, 2019 at 82 years of age. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Justin Haigler officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Billy was a MSgt. in the Air Force. He served for 24 years. He enjoyed bowling and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lou Ann Glisson; sons, Anthony Glisson and Tim Glisson and wife Gina; granddaughters, Jennifer Roberson, Melissa Powell and Nicole Glisson; great grandchildren, Malori Hubbart, Briar Roberson, Austin Hubbart, Melayna Roberson, Dane Roberson, Nash Roberson, Emery Powell and Mabrey Powell; great-great grandchild, Baylor Hubbart and sisters, Shirley King and Joyce Crick

Pallbearers will be Scott Miller, David Bailey, Briar Roberson, Austin Hubbart and Dane Roberson.

