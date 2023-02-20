BIRD WATCHERS! BIRDS OF LOUISIANA WORKSHOP MARCH 14 IN BOSSIER CITY

A free Birds of Louisiana Workshop will be offered on March 14, 2023, at the Bossier Parish Libraries History Center in Bossier City, Louisiana. Wildlife biologist and author David Moreland will

provide bird identification tips and techniques and information on how to improve habitat

for birds in Louisiana’s woodlands, fields, wetlands, and backyards. Moreland is a

retired wildlife biologist with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He

served as State Deer Biologist for 13 years and as Chief of the Wildlife Division for three

years. He is a regular contributor for the Louisiana Sportsman magazine.



On-site registration begins at 5:15 p.m. on March 14, 2023, at the Bossier Parish

Libraries History Center, 2206 Beckett Street, Bossier City, Louisiana, with refreshments.



The workshop begins at 6:00 p.m. and concludes at 7:30 p.m. To pre-register or for

more information on the workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact

information and name of workshop.



Free registration and refreshments for this workshop are made possible by the

support of Drax; Burnham Construction; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters; the

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer RC&D. Contact

Trailblazer RC&D regarding event sponsorship opportunities at (318) 237-8350.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership,

coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage

strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.