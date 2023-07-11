Blanchard Man, Cats Die in House Fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue to investigate a house fire in Blanchard that claimed the life of a male resident and several pets.

Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, Caddo Parish Fire District #1 responded to a report of a house fire located in the 7100 block of Billie Lee Lane in Blanchard. When firefighters searched the home, they located a man in a bedroom and pulled him out of the fire. Unfortunately, live-saving efforts were unsuccessful. At least seven cats also died in the fire.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 48-year-old resident of the home.

Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness statements, deputies have determined the fire began in an add-on sunroom where investigators located numerous extension cords and power strips connected throughout the room. At this time, deputies are unable to rule out an electrical malfunction related to unsafe wiring as the cause of this fire or natural causes related to severe weather in the area at the time of the fire.

The SFM would like to encourage avoiding the long-term use of extension cords and be aware of the wattage limitations of those cords and power strips to avoid overloading them which can cause overheating and become a fire hazard.

In addition, deputies were unable to locate any working smoke alarms in this home. Smoke alarms have been proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home. If you have smoke alarms, ensure they are working. If you need help getting smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.