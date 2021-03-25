Blinded Veterans Association presents Braille flag to Shreveport VA

The Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) will present a Bronze Braille American Flag to the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Friday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m.

Blindness affects 130,428 Veterans throughout the United States. The Shreveport VA supports 500 ArkLATex Veterans enrolled in VA blind and low vision rehabilitation services. The Shreveport VA’s goal is to allow ArkLATex Veterans to live an independent life by offering reading technology, training with new visual skills, counseling and therapy to cope with blindness, and improved communication strategies.

Partners like the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) of Louisiana and Mississippi are instrumental in spotlighting the condition of blindness among military Veterans. For the past 76 years, the BVA has worked closely with the VA to ensure that high-quality, comprehensive medical and rehabilitative services/benefits are available for our blinded veterans.

The 12-by-13 inch Bronze Braille American Flag, donated by the BVA, honors Veterans who lost all or some of their vision in service to their country. The Shreveport VA will display the flag in the main lobby. The Bronze Flag has raised-relief stars and stripes, including the stripes’ Pledge of Allegiance in braille. Being raised relief and having braille within the flag allows all Americans to see how different organizations continue to support America’s veterans with the most recognized sign of freedom known throughout the world.