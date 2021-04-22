Blood Donors Receive FREE LA State Fair Tickets!

SHREVEPORT, LA – Cotton candy. Funnel cakes. Ferris wheel. What do these three things have in
common? They can all be found at The State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport, April 29th through May 9th!
Beginning today, Shreveport and Bossier City blood donors will get an additional “thank you” for their
life-saving blood donation courtesy of the State Fair of Louisiana. To be eligible to receive a free state
fair admission ticket, and a LifeShare t-shirt, donors must donate blood at one of the following LifeShare
locations:
1523 Doctors Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111
8910 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106
Donors should be at least sixteen years old and have a photo ID. Donors are encouraged to schedule an
appointment to donate, however, walk-ins are welcome!
Donation appointments can be conveniently scheduled at www.lifeshare.org/give.