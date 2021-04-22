Blood Donors Receive FREE LA State Fair Tickets!

SHREVEPORT, LA – Cotton candy. Funnel cakes. Ferris wheel. What do these three things have in

common? They can all be found at The State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport, April 29th through May 9th!



Beginning today, Shreveport and Bossier City blood donors will get an additional “thank you” for their

life-saving blood donation courtesy of the State Fair of Louisiana. To be eligible to receive a free state

fair admission ticket, and a LifeShare t-shirt, donors must donate blood at one of the following LifeShare

locations:



1523 Doctors Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111

8910 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106



Donors should be at least sixteen years old and have a photo ID. Donors are encouraged to schedule an

appointment to donate, however, walk-ins are welcome!



Donation appointments can be conveniently scheduled at www.lifeshare.org/give.