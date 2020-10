Blood Drive for LSP Trooper Fighting Cancer (Monday, Oct. 19)

LifeShare Blood Center is holding a “Replenishment Blood Drive” for LSP Trooper Brandon Salmon at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Viking Drive Substation on Monday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trooper Salmon is battling a rare form of cancer and in need of blood. LifeShare reminds us that your precious gift of blood could help Trooper Salmon or someone else fighting cancer, sickle cell disease, or facing emergency treatment. Your blood donation may save the life of someone you’ll meet, someone you already know, your closest loved one…or even you.