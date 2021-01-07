Blood Shortage Critical, Donors Needed

Because the nationwide blood shortage has worsened after the holidays, Willis-Knighton Health System urges the public to support patient care by donating blood. While all blood types can be used, there is a major need for blood types O and B.



Donate blood at Lifeshare Blood Center, 8910 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport or 1523 Doctors Drive in Bossier City, or go online to www.lifeshare.org to find a blood drive.



This critical shortage of blood has resulted as routine blood drives are cancelled due to COVID-19 and illnesses prevent regular donors from donating.



By donating blood you can help assure that doctors do not need to delay or reschedule the services patients need that may require blood transfusions.