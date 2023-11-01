Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Shares Tips for Finding Affordable HealthCare.gov Plans During Open Enrollment

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana reminds those who do not get healthcare coverage through an employer that they can find low-cost individual health plans on HealthCare.gov. The annual HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Period begins today and goes through Jan. 15, 2024.

Thanks to recent federal changes, more Louisianians are now eligible to shop for individual health plans and use financial credits they qualify for to pay their premiums. HealthCare.gov plans also are a good option for those who have learned they will be removed from the state’s Medicaid program.

“As we head into open enrollment, it’s important that you take steps to find the health plan that’s the best fit for your needs and budget,” said Blue Cross Healthcare Economist Mike Bertaut. “There are different types of plans offered statewide, so I encourage you to shop around and see what’s available.”

The important thing is to make sure you stay covered heading into 2024, Bertaut added. “Health plan coverage is critical to keeping your care affordable,” he said. “The last thing you want is to have a gap in coverage, then get in an accident or diagnosed with a serious medical condition. You could end up with some pretty steep out-of-pocket costs. So shop around, work with an experienced agent to get guidance, and get enrolled in your 2024 health plan.”

Connect With An Agent

Need help reviewing your 2024 health plan options? You can work with a licensed, experienced agent at no cost. Connect with one by visiting www.GetPlanOptions.com or calling 1-844-GET-BLUE (1-844-438-2583; TTY 711). There is no obligation to buy because you speak to an agent.

Why More People Can Get Financial Assistance for HealthCare.gov Plans

In 2021, federal changes greatly expanded HealthCare.gov financial assistance eligibility. This means many more Louisianians – even some with very high incomes – are now eligible for tax credits to help pay for their health plans.

And, under federal changes the IRS made effective this year, a new path for affordable coverage has been created for employees’ spouses and dependents. If an employer makes an offer of health insurance coverage to an employee’s spouse or dependents that is unaffordable according to a federal standard, they can shop for individual coverage on HealthCare.gov. That lets them qualify to draw down financial assistance to help pay for their coverage, if they are eligible based on their income.

How People Being Removed from Medicaid Can Stay Covered

Earlier this year, the state health department began doing eligibility checks on the 2 million Louisianians enrolled in Medicaid. These checks make sure they meet certain financial and other requirements to stay in the program. Checks had not taken place since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 public health emergency, which the federal government ended in May. Now that the state is checking eligibility again, they are removing people who no longer qualify from Medicaid.

If you have found out you are losing Medicaid coverage, take these steps to stay covered:

If you think you still qualify for Medicaid, reach out to your Medicaid health plan to verify your eligibility information. If you meet the program’s criteria, they can help you re-enroll.

If you are 65 or older, ask about enrolling in a Medicare health plan.

Check with your employer’s Human Resources department to see if they offer health insurance coverage. See what your plan options are.

If your employer doesn’t offer health insurance coverage or you do not qualify for their plan, you can enroll in a HealthCare.gov plan.

The federal government allows a Special Enrollment Period on HealthCare.gov for anyone who loses Medicaid coverage at any point during the year. But, if you already know you qualify to enroll in a HealthCare.gov plan, you can sign up for one during the annual Open Enrollment Period.

2024 Open Enrollment Period Dates to Know:

HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Period begins Nov. 1, 2023

Enroll in a HealthCare.gov plan by Dec. 15, 2023 for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2024

HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Period ends Jan. 15, 2024

Coverage on plans enrolled in between Dec. 16, 2023 and Jan. 15, 2024 will start Feb. 1, 2024

Straight Talk and Other Resources

Bertaut is the primary author of Straight Talk, Blue Cross’ multimedia blog on healthcare costs, trends and policy. Visitors to www.StraightTalkLA.com can sign up to get the Straight Talk e-newsletter, which is issued with every new post.

Follow Blue Cross on social media @BCBSLA to get health plan enrollment tips and see messages about various health topics. Blue Cross posts regularly on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok. Visit the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana YouTube channel to see short health and wellness videos. Subscribe to know when new videos are added.