Bo Brandon Park will be closed beginning next week

All playing fields at Bo Brandon Park in Princeton will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 18, according to Bossier Parish Parks and Recreation Director Warren Saucier.



Saucier said the playing fields will be undergoing a major renovation, with fresh dirt and a resodding program planned. Fields will be closed to the public until January, he said.



“While the fields will be closed for use, the batting cages will remain open,” Saucier said.



Saucier said the Bo Brandon complex is used each year by hundreds of teams for league and tournament play.



“This is a project we need to work on before the little league baseball and softball teams get into their seasons,” he said.