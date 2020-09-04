Bossier Parish Sewer District #1 Board of Supervisors make several decisions during Wednesday meeting

From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



All 12 members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury sit as the board of supervisors of Sewer District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier. During their meeting Wednesday, Sept. 2, the board of supervisors:



* Adopted policies and procedures for the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage Dist. No. 1.



* Ratified approval of adoption of a resolution by the Bossier Parish Police Jury on March 18, 2020, on behalf of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier, stating that the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention (MWPP) Environmental Audit Report to maintain permit requirements contained in the Louisiana Pollution Discharge Elimination System, Permit No. LA0126152, for the yearly period of 2019 is complete and that no actions were necessary; a copy of the annual MWPP, along with a Certified copy of the resolution will be on file for examination by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality at their pleasure.



* Ratified approval of Ordinance No. 4764 adopted by the Bossier Parish Police Jury on March 18, 2020, accepting the sewer main extension and improvements in Willow Heights Subdivision, Unit No. 2, into the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier sewer system for permanent maintenance.



* Ratified and accepted recommendations of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 Board of Appeals on June 3, 2020, June 17, 2020, and July 1, 2020.



* Ratified approval to award the bid for Project No. 2019-121, Haymeadow and Cypress Bend Subdivision Proposed Force Main for Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier in the amount of $83,805.00 to Budd’s Construction of Haughton, LLC, low bidder meeting bid specification in accordance with bids received on July 10, 2020, and to authorize the execution of documents, approved by the Bossier Parish Police Jury on July 15, 2020. Engineer’s estimated budget for the project is $98,000.00.



* Ratified approval of an appropriation of funds in an amount up to $650,000.00 from the Capital Improvements Fund for Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier for emergency sewer repairs to failing sewer systems throughout Bossier Parish caused by the increasing water table, approved by the Bossier Parish Police Jury on July 15, 2020.



* Ratified approval of Change Order No. 1 for Project No. 2019-118, 12” Raw Water Line – Phase 2, for the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier, and to authorize the execution of documents, approved by the Bossier Parish Police Jury on August 5, 2020. Said Change Order results in an increase in the amount of $24,625.68.



* Ratify approval of an Administrative Services Agreement by and between the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier and Sligo Water System Incorporated, approved by the Bossier Parish Police Jury on August 5, 2020.



* Ratified approval for emergency sewer repairs at 214 Colonel Burt Drive, Benton, LA and 218 Cattails Trail, Benton, LA. (Correction of addresses approved on March 4, 2020).



* Ratified approval for emergency sewer repairs at 401 Atkins, Benton, LA, 216 Colonel Burt Drive, Benton, LA, and Magnolia Chase Manhole Repair at Lift Station.



* Approved the Certificate of Substantial Completion for Project No. 2019-119, Contract III-New Ground Storage Tank, FY 2018-2019 CWEF Contract #1819-CWEF-BSR-0001, for Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier.



* Reported and accepted recommendation on meeting of Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 Board of Appeals September 2, 2020.



