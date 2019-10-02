Boardwalk entrance to be closed for part of two days

An entrance to the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets from Traffic Street in Bossier City will be closed for several hours next week.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, River Colony Drive will be closed to allow for painting and repair to the Texas Street Bridge.

The work is scheduled to take place from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Louisiana Boardwalk may still be accessed using Colquitt Street or Spears Street during the closure.

This work is part of a $15.5 million rehabilitation project on the Texas Street Bridge, which services approximately 12,000 vehicles per day over the Red River, and is a major connector between downtown Shreveport and Bossier City.

Included in the project are repairs to the bridge deck, steel structure, and pedestrian walkway.

The bridge, built in 1934, is also being sandblasted and painted.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete in late spring/early summer 2020, with progress dependent on weather conditions.