Bobbie Jean Busby Eneix, 82 passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Tyler Texas. Mrs. Eneix was a resident of Minden Louisiana for 50 years. She was born December 25, 1937 in De Soto, Mississippi to Macon Busby and Elizabeth “Bessie” Carr. At the age of 16 she moved to Willits California and met Harland “Bud” Eneix. They married in 1954 in Mendocino County California where they lived several years before moving to Minden Louisiana. Mrs. Eneix or “Memaw” as she was known by many in Minden was a kindhearted woman. Memaw was a full-time homemaker and enjoyed cooking for everyone who came to her home. She especially enjoyed the summertime when the grandchildren would come over when school was out.



She is survived by her daughter Deborah Straton and husband Daniel of Houston Texas, daughter in-law Debbie Eneix of Spring Texas. She is also survived by Deborah’s children Mark and wife Whitney Land of Tyler, Chris Land of Tyler, Eric Land of Tyler; Debbie’s children, Ryan Eneix of Spring, Logan Eneix of Spring. Her great grandchildren are Stella and Mark Land, Jr., June Land of Tyler. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorris Brooks, two wonderful sons Stanford Eneix, Gregory Eneix, and her husband Harland Eneix of 55 years.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at The Center At Grande, Kinder Care, Hospice Plus and Meadow Lake Senior Living. Should you wish, memorials may be sent to All Saints Episcopal School of Tyler or a charity of your choice.



A Visitation will be held Monday June 8 from 12pm to 1pm with Memorial Service immediately following.

